Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). QuickLogic posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 92.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of QUIK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. 2,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,642. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuickLogic by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 480,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 74,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

