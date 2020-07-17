Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to report earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.06). United States Steel reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 708.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of ($5.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($4.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United States Steel.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in United States Steel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 101,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 140,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,615,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.57.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.