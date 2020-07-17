Zacks: Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.05. Consolidated Water reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $12.86. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,392. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 101.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 136,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

