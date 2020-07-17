Zacks: Analysts Expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.55). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 781.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($4.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $710.87 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on GOL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Shares of GOL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,732. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 275.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 58.3% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

