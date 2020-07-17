Zacks: Analysts Expect Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vistagen Therapeutics.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Vistagen Therapeutics worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

VTGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.33. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

