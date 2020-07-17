Zacks: Analysts Expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wipro’s earnings. Wipro also reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

WIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

Shares of NYSE:WIT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,747. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wipro by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,360,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 684,788 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 987,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 228,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,735,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 740,912 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 107,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,395,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,241 shares during the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

