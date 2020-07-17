Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $592.49 Million

Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will post $592.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $588.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $597.60 million. Cadence Design Systems reported sales of $580.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.82. 44,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $102.08.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,436,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,256 shares of company stock valued at $31,142,051 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,956,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,493 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,027 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,858,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,018,000 after acquiring an additional 296,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,819,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

