Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $61,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,242. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

