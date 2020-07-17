Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) to Post $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.69. Vistra Energy reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra Energy will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vistra Energy.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.42.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Vistra Energy has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,199.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

