Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

EPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,152.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,825 shares of company stock worth $282,976. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,483. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

