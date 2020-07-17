Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.23). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have commented on NBSE shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 10,000 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric I. Richman acquired 10,833 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $84,822.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,358 shares of company stock worth $172,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NBSE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,449. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

