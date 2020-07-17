Zacks: Brokerages Expect NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NMI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.52. NMI posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of NMI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NMI by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NMIH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. NMI has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $991.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.92.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

