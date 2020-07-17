Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

MOG.A has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Moog in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:MOG.A traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.90. 1,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.58. Moog has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $96.50.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $765.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.72 million. Moog had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. Moog’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moog will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

