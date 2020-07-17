Zacks Investment Research Lowers Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLRX. Benchmark assumed coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 1,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,835. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.72% and a negative net margin of 190.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

