Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Get Repsol alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on REPYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Repsol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Repsol from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Repsol from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Repsol stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.07. 81,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repsol (REPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.