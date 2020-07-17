Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZAL. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.68 ($68.18).

ZAL stock traded up €1.38 ($1.55) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €66.06 ($74.22). 1,114,228 shares of the stock were exchanged. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($56.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.18.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

