Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays set a €65.50 ($73.60) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.68 ($68.18).

Shares of ZAL traded up €1.38 ($1.55) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €66.06 ($74.22). The company had a trading volume of 1,114,228 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.18. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

