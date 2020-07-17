Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.68 ($68.18).

ZAL stock traded up €1.38 ($1.55) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €66.06 ($74.22). 1,114,228 shares of the stock were exchanged. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($56.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.18.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

