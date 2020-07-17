Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €53.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.50 ($73.60) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.68 ($68.18).

FRA ZAL traded up €1.38 ($1.55) on Thursday, hitting €66.06 ($74.22). 1,114,228 shares of the stock were exchanged. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($56.02). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.18.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

