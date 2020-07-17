Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €75.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZAL. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.68 ($68.18).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL traded up €1.38 ($1.55) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €66.06 ($74.22). The company had a trading volume of 1,114,228 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.18. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.