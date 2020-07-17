ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Main First Bank upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $39.45.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

