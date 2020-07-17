ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

