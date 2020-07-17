Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZEN. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zendesk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Zendesk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of ZEN traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.83. 22,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,298. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 26,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $2,071,860.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,975.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,157 shares of company stock worth $11,061,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $90,429,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 20.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,048,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

