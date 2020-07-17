Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ZM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.68.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,427.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $281.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $1,674,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $11,566,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,580.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 710,746 shares of company stock worth $151,892,022. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares during the period. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,946,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,549,000. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after acquiring an additional 806,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

