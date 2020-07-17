zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ZO1 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($207.87) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($170.79) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €124.13 ($139.47).

Shares of zooplus stock traded up €1.40 ($1.57) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €148.00 ($166.29). 28,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a 12 month low of €65.10 ($73.15) and a 12 month high of €157.80 ($177.30). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €144.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.78.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

