Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wedbush

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.20. 695,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $11,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,275,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $52,328.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,314.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,439 shares of company stock worth $34,755,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Zscaler by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zscaler by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 93,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 933.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200,460 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

