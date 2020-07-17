Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZFSVF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZFSVF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZFSVF stock traded up $5.82 on Thursday, hitting $372.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 312. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.62. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $259.50 and a 1 year high of $447.60.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.