Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Raised to $12.50

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $8.30 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZNGA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised shares of Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 222,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,253,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.71, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.34. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 857,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,770.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $308,402.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,535.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,373 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 55,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,651 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zynga by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Zynga by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

