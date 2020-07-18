-$0.01 EPS Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.08. Insulet posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.37.

In related news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,844,000 after acquiring an additional 231,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,629 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,695,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,621,000 after acquiring an additional 187,563 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 811,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,684,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.93. 336,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,456. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,499.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.47. Insulet has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $228.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

