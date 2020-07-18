-$0.02 EPS Expected for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. Ambarella posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $409,318.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,775 shares of company stock worth $859,585. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $17,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after buying an additional 297,407 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after buying an additional 204,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $12,106,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.37. 343,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,261. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

