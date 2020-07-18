-$0.03 EPS Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.21. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $44.77. 861,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,383. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

