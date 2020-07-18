$0.05 EPS Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. American Software posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.41 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of American Software stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 118,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. American Software has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $497.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In other news, insider James R. Mcguone sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $143,878.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,823 shares of company stock worth $987,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in American Software by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 107,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

