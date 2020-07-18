-$0.05 EPS Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,133.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,618,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,647,781. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 9,090,909 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $10,999,999.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 832.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

