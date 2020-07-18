-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.04). Vera Bradley posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. 260,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $150.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 889,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 348,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 202.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 120,545 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 275.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 114,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 59,481 shares in the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

