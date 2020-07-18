-$0.12 EPS Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 382,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,430. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,085 shares in the company, valued at $323,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $96,028.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,632.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,396,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 689,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,698,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,277,000 after buying an additional 240,644 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,447,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,209,000 after buying an additional 35,037 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 46.4% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,761,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after buying an additional 558,577 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,672,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,428,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.