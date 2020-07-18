-$0.12 EPS Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 382,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,430. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,085 shares in the company, valued at $323,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $96,028.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,632.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,396,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 689,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,698,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,277,000 after buying an additional 240,644 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,447,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,209,000 after buying an additional 35,037 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 46.4% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,761,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after buying an additional 558,577 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,672,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,428,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

