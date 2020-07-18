-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.59 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $243,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. 175,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $116.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.83. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.46.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

