-$0.15 EPS Expected for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Antero Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

AR remained flat at $$2.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,452,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,584,045. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 311,894 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,387,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 203,574 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 792.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 3,673,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

