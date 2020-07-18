$0.20 EPS Expected for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Tristate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tristate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $431.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $26,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Dolan bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,673 shares of company stock valued at $406,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth $566,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 72,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 148.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 645,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 385,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 247.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

