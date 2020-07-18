-$0.21 EPS Expected for Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mistras Group.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 151,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

