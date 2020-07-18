-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). Veracyte posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 86,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $2,437,156.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,460.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,437 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $27,344,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,457,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,350,000 after buying an additional 887,610 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $17,607,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 444,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 288,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after buying an additional 234,216 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.94. 288,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,161. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

