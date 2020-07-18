$0.25 EPS Expected for Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Univest Financial posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Univest Financial had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In related news, Director Natalye Paquin acquired 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $45,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Keenan acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $73,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,001. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,770 shares of company stock worth $135,855 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,588,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Univest Financial by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 45.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 168.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UVSP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 94,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

