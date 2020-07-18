$0.26 EPS Expected for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.42. Telephone & Data Systems reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 74,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 4,453.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. 319,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.11. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

