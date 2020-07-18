-$0.27 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.21). Tilray reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

TLRY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Consumer Edge downgraded Tilray from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $972,994.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,515,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,656,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 920,711 shares of company stock worth $7,234,680 in the last three months. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $81,696,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tilray by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,190,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $915.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.25. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.