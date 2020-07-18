$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is ($0.10). DexCom posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.86.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 19,129 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $7,207,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total transaction of $607,408.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,968.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,292 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,164 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock traded up $11.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $424.43. The stock had a trading volume of 799,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 266.94 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a 12 month low of $138.28 and a 12 month high of $446.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.01.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

