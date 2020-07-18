$0.28 EPS Expected for Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Benefytt Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.51. Benefytt Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Benefytt Technologies.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million. Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 40.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Benefytt Technologies from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFYT traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. 943,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,234. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $441.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Benefytt Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $31.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $24,554,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $21,559,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,832,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,736,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

