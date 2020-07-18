-$0.29 EPS Expected for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.31). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.42% and a negative return on equity of 167.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of ATEC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 186,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $327.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

