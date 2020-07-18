$0.29 EPS Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 million.

HRZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $13.20 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.59. 108,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $195.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $116,900.00. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,330.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. AXA bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

