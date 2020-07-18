$0.30 EPS Expected for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.61% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCPT. Raymond James lowered their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

NYSE FCPT traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 224,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

In other news, Director John S. Moody purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $201,027.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,680.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,719 shares of company stock worth $319,792. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $24,567,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $6,778,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 348,780 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 558,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 268,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $4,459,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

