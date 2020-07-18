$0.37 EPS Expected for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ares Management posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 569,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $550,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $263,195.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,598,342 shares of company stock valued at $135,689,029. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $367,434,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Ares Management by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,215,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,952,000 after acquiring an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 122.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,625,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,586,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,306,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.