$0.38 EPS Expected for TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.51. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $924.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.19 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised shares of TFI International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

TFI International stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 114,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,807. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

